Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products makes up about 1.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 74,508 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 56,137 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 312,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 50,511 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 42,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NATR opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $329.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.84%.

In other news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,222.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NATR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

(Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.