Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. NMI makes up about 3.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of NMI worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $30.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,198. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

