Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,825 shares during the quarter. CECO Environmental makes up approximately 5.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $2,114,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth about $779,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of CECO stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

