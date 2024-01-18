Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 22,478 Shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 4.08% of BM Technologies worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 30.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

