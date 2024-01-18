Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 4,710 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for approximately 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,631 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,752,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,755,000 after purchasing an additional 240,375 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.56.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,162,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,506 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.61 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

