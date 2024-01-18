Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 64,905 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,905 shares during the period. DHI Group comprises about 2.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

DHI Group Profile

(Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

