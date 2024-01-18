Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 7,715 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. First Western Financial comprises about 1.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of First Western Financial worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MYFW opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.