Top Ace Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.89 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 208,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. NIO makes up 7.5% of Top Ace Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NIO by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,267,000 after purchasing an additional 879,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 352.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 491,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 503.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,698.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 470,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 444,391 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. 19,733,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,135,711. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

