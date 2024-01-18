Top Ace Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Yum China comprises 8.8% of Top Ace Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 1,325.8% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 837,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $35.59. 675,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,857. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

