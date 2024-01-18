Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 1,265 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

TSCO stock opened at $227.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.39. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

