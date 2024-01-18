Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $102.96 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $533.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

