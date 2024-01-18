Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $250.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

