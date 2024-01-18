Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

