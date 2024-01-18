Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 318 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

DUK opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.58.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

