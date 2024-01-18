Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,853 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

