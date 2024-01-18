Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,853 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
NYSE:DD opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
