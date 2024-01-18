Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MMM opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

