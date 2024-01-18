Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 23,391 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 349% compared to the typical volume of 5,204 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Ball Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.92. 223,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Quarry LP raised its position in Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

