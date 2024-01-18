Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COOK. B. Riley began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.76.

Shares of COOK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Traeger has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $275.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after acquiring an additional 139,787,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Traeger by 615.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Traeger by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Traeger by 320.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 858,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the first quarter worth about $5,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

