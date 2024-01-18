Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.42

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 9906798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Transocean alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Transocean

Transocean Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.