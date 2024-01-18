Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,572,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,851,000 after buying an additional 6,080,665 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after buying an additional 749,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,243,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after buying an additional 519,643 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,762,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 550,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 168,867 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 45,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,371. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

