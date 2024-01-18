Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 217,958 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,666,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 16,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

