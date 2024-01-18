Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

PNC stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.80. 475,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.08. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.