Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,981,000 after purchasing an additional 214,969 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,824. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

