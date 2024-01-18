Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $315,000 Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.57. 39,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $29.64.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

