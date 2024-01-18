Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.80. 998,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

