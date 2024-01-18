Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in AT&T by 9.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 123,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 389,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,750,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,610,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

