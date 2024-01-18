Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Trimble worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of TRMB opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $781,087. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

