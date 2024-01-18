Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

TFC opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.