Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.05% of Trustmark worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trustmark by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 20.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $535,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TRMK. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.86. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.27 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

