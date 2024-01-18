Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.11. 127,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 382,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Tuya alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tuya

Tuya Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $993.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Tuya by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.