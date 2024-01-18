Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $12.56

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $13.00. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 639 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYRA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.