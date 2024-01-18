Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 250,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 185,281 shares.The stock last traded at $34.20 and had previously closed at $32.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $97,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at $698,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,541 shares of company stock valued at $520,957 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.