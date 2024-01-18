United Community Banks (UCBI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) in the last few weeks:

1/17/2024 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2024 – United Community Banks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/2/2024 – United Community Banks had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $33.50 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2023 – United Community Banks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – United Community Banks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.01. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

Get United Community Banks Inc alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.