United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.02. The stock had a trading volume of 372,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,344. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.65. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

