UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 6.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $524.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $485.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

