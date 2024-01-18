UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $134,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $524.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

