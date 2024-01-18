Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Up to $32.98

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.98, but opened at $34.96. Unity Software shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 4,728,265 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,652,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

