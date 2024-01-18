Universal Health Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Universal Health Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.1 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $154.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $160.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

