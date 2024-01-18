Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

