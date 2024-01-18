Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

