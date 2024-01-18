Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Institutional Trading of Vale
Vale Price Performance
VALE stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Vale has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.95.
Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Vale Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
