Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Trading Up 19.1%

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 19.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 102,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 86,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Valeo Pharma Stock Up 15.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$36.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, an LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, an LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease (PD) as an add-on for patients on stable dose of Levodopa alone or in combination with other drugs; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

