VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of BIZD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 242,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,997. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $681.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

