VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMOT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,931,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:SMOT opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.