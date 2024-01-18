Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

