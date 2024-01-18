Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,862,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,065,000 after acquiring an additional 409,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.19. 3,892,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,421,220. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

