Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,524. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

