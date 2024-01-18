Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $42,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VHT stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,767. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

