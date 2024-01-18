Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.54. 513,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,111. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
