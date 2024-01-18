Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,774 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

